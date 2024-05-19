May 20 is declared a Day of Mourning in Kharkiv region
On May 20, a day of mourning was declared in the Kharkiv region after Russian occupiers killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman, by shelling villages in the region.
On Monday, May 20, a Day of Mourning has been declared in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .
The occupants killed 11 people as a result of shelling the villages of Kivsharivka, Novoosynove of the Kupiansk community and Malodanylivka community. A pregnant woman is among the dead
Recall
On Sunday, May 19, Russian occupants fired twice with Iskander-M missiles at a recreation center in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. At least 28 people were injured and 11 were killed. A pregnant woman was among the dead.
