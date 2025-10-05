Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: 18 people reported injured

18 people were injured in Ukraine due to a massive Russian attack. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy reported that the consequences of the Russian strike on Ukraine are being eliminated.

The Russians don't even try to hide their true goals. The absolute majority of targets are civilian objects, infrastructure. This is energy, civilian enterprises, warehouses, and specifically with civilian goods. This is also our logistics, railway logistics, what ensures the normal life of communities and the economy. Dozens of ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, unfortunately there are victims from this strike - Zelenskyy said.

He stated that four people died in Lviv region, including one child.

One person died in Zaporizhzhia region. As of now, 18 injured people are known, all are receiving assistance - Zelenskyy added.

Lubynets on massive Russian attack: a family of four died in Lviv region

Addition

The defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 Russian air targets out of 549. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.

Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and gas infrastructure before winter.