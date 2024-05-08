Massive flooding in southern Brazil has claimed at least 85 lives

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75322 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105937 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148865 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249596 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249596 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165211 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165211 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 45403 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45403 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM • 40389 views

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40389 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM • 34423 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225483 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224243 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224243 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75322 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58783 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113650 views
Massive flooding in southern Brazil has claimed at least 85 lives

Massive flooding in southern Brazil has claimed at least 85 lives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19832 views

A massive flood caused by heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has killed at least 85 people, forced about 150,000 people to evacuate their homes and left hundreds of towns underwater.

Heavy rains that have caused massive flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water. According to officials, at least 85 people were killed and about 150,000 were forced to leave their homes as a result of the floods, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Some towns remain isolated, and hopes of finding more than 130 people who have gone missing are fading.

Further downpours forecast for this week are expected to further aggravate the situation in the region.

Many residents had to leave their homes, and some of the most vulnerable people were evacuated by rescuers.

The Association of Brazilian Airlines said on Tuesday that the airport in Porto Alegre will be closed until at least the end of the month after the Guaiba River overflowed its banks and flooded the runway and key buildings.

According to local officials, the river reached a record high of 5.3 meters. The previous record was set in 1941 and was 4.76 meters.

The airport is not the only large building that had to be closed in Porto Alegre, a city of about 1.5 million people. The field of the Arena do Gremio stadium is also covered in brown mud.

The situation in some areas around the city of Porto Alegre is even worse. Canoas is one of the areas that has been severely affected.

AddendumAddendum

The extreme weather was caused by a rare combination of above-average temperatures, high humidity and strong winds.

Climate expert Francisco Eliseu Aquino told the AFP news agency that Rio Grande do Sul has always been a meeting point for tropical and polar air masses, but noted that "these interactions have intensified with climate change.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

