Russia struck Zaporizhia: a large-scale fire broke out (photo)
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, debris from an enemy drone caused a fire on the territory of a private enterprise covering an area of 400 sq.m. Rescuers quickly extinguished the blaze, and there are no casualties.
On the night of March 8, around 02:00, a large fire broke out as a result of debris from an enemy drone falling on the territory of a private enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia, as conveyed by UNN.
The fire engulfed the welding shop and auxiliary buildings, with a total area of 400 sq. m.
Thanks to the coordinated actions of the firefighters, who worked under high temperatures and heavy smoke, the fire was promptly extinguished.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia also reported that two cars located nearby were damaged by the shockwave.
Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries
It is noted that a total of 23 rescuers and 5 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the incident by the State Emergency Service.
