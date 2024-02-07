Massive drone attack: Russians launched "shahids" from three directions

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a massive drone attack. At least three groups of Shahed-type attack drones are moving to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the AFU Air Force Command, several groups of "Shahed" were spotted in the south of Mykolaiv region, on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. They are moving to the northwest.

At least two more groups of attack drones are being sent to the north of Ukraine: from the north of Mykolaiv region and from the south of Kirovohrad region.

Ukrainian air defenders also spotted enemy barrage munitions on the border of Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. They are heading to the northeast.