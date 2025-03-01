Massive shelling of Kharkov: the enemy attacked a medical facility containing people
Russian Shahed UAVs attacked the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a medical facility and residential buildings. The hits were recorded in Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.
The Kharkiv city authorities shared more information about the arrivals. A medical facility with people in it was hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
A strike on a medical facility with people inside. There is a fire at the site of the hit.
The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reported at 23:48 about a fire in one of the buildings.
As a result of a Shahed UAV hit, rescuers extinguish a fire on the roof of a three-story building
According to Sinegubov, the strikes were recorded in Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi districts and in the central part of the city.
All hits are in the central part of Kharkiv
At 23:50, Igor Terekhov updated the situation in Kharkiv.
Another UAV arrival in the central part of Kharkiv. Residential buildings damaged
“Another one hit in Kyiv district near a gas station. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated,” he added.
