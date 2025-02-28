Explosions in Kharkiv: Russia hit an unmanned aerial vehicle in the city center
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of February 28, Russian drones struck the central part of Kharkiv and Shevchenkivskyi district. The attacks took place near residential high-rises, and windows were damaged.
On the evening of February 28, the Russian army attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. City officials reported arrivals in several districts near apartment buildings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
Details
On Friday, February 28, at 22:53, Igor Terekhov reported on explosions in Kharkiv and a possible UAV attack.
At 10:55 p.m., he wrote on his Telegram channel about the attack on the city.
The strike was preliminarily carried out in the central part of the city, in the area of residential buildings. Information on casualties and damage is being updated
“We have another arrival, first in Shevchenkivskyi district and again near residential high-rise buildings,” Terekhov added at 23:02.
At 23:17, the mayor of Kharkiv updated information on the consequences of the attack. According to him, the second attack took place right in front of a high-rise building, and the windows were smashed.
“Information about the victims is being clarified,” the official said.
