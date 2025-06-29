Mass poisoning in Madagascar devastates street food business

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 37189 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 61483 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 36678 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 61959 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 125834 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 153563 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 85363 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 213386 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57771 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69831 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
57%
747mm
Popular news
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 15449 views
Russians attacked an evacuation bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a kamikaze droneJune 29, 12:05 AM • 6044 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprisesJune 29, 12:48 AM • 19600 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 13782 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv04:41 AM • 10566 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 37174 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 153554 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 152305 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 213379 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 147391 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 61451 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 25590 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 35769 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 41318 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 152305 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Mass poisoning in Madagascar devastates street food business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

Dozens of people have died in Madagascar from food poisoning, including after a party, causing fear among the population. This has led to significant economic losses for small street restaurants, whose incomes have fallen by 70%.

Mass poisoning in Madagascar devastates street food business

In Ambohimahazo, in the southern region of Madagascar, dozens of people died from food poisoning after a party. According to RFI, medical sources indicate that the poisoning could have been intentional. But test results are awaited to determine the type of poison, reports UNN.

Context

A week ago, it became known that 17 people died in Antananarivo, Madagascar, from food poisoning after a birthday party. Subsequently, the number of victims began to grow. The National Police and Gendarmerie are conducting a joint investigation into this case. As of today, it is known that the number of deaths in Madagascar generally continues to rise. There are other cases. According to authorities, 42 people have died from food poisoning in several regions of the country since mid-June 2025. There were conflicting conclusions regarding the poisoning. Certain sources deny intentional poisoning. But medical sources are still awaiting the results of tests conducted to determine the type of poison used.

The poisoning tragedy in Madagascar causes an alarming reaction that affects small restaurateurs

In this context of uncertainty, fear grips many consumers who no longer dare to go to "gargotes" – these small, usually crowded street restaurants. In Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, many of these restaurateurs suffer great economic losses.

Usually, residents of the Andavamamba district come here to taste "komposi" - a Malagasy dish based on vegetables and pasta, but in the last two weeks, due to fear of food poisoning, their incomes have fallen by 70%.

Usually at this time of day, people come and go, queuing, but now there's no one. Many people ask us if the food is safe, if it's clean, if they risk getting sick.

- says the restaurateur.

Recall

Haribo recalls certain batches of Happy Cola F!ZZ candies in the Netherlands after cannabis was found in them, and several people, including children, were poisoned.

Mariupol city council: six occupants died from poisoned alcohol during holidays03.01.25, 13:23 • 26551 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Netherlands
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9