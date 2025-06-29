Mass poisoning in Madagascar devastates street food business

In Ambohimahazo, in the southern region of Madagascar, dozens of people died from food poisoning after a party. According to RFI, medical sources indicate that the poisoning could have been intentional. But test results are awaited to determine the type of poison, reports UNN.

Context

A week ago, it became known that 17 people died in Antananarivo, Madagascar, from food poisoning after a birthday party. Subsequently, the number of victims began to grow. The National Police and Gendarmerie are conducting a joint investigation into this case. As of today, it is known that the number of deaths in Madagascar generally continues to rise. There are other cases. According to authorities, 42 people have died from food poisoning in several regions of the country since mid-June 2025. There were conflicting conclusions regarding the poisoning. Certain sources deny intentional poisoning. But medical sources are still awaiting the results of tests conducted to determine the type of poison used.

The poisoning tragedy in Madagascar causes an alarming reaction that affects small restaurateurs

In this context of uncertainty, fear grips many consumers who no longer dare to go to "gargotes" – these small, usually crowded street restaurants. In Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, many of these restaurateurs suffer great economic losses.

Usually, residents of the Andavamamba district come here to taste "komposi" - a Malagasy dish based on vegetables and pasta, but in the last two weeks, due to fear of food poisoning, their incomes have fallen by 70%.

Usually at this time of day, people come and go, queuing, but now there's no one. Many people ask us if the food is safe, if it's clean, if they risk getting sick. - says the restaurateur.

Recall

Haribo recalls certain batches of Happy Cola F!ZZ candies in the Netherlands after cannabis was found in them, and several people, including children, were poisoned.

Mariupol city council: six occupants died from poisoned alcohol during holidays