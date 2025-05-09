In Chernihiv, mass gatherings are prohibited from May 9 to May 11: details of the order

Mass events are prohibited in the city of Chernihiv from May 9 to May 11. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, reports UNN.

Details

In pursuance of paragraph 8 of part 1 of article 8, paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", I prohibit the holding of gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and other mass events in the city of Chernihiv on May 9, May 10, May 11, 2025. – the order says.

Bryzhinskyi also instructed the head of the Chernihiv District Police Department of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, as well as the head of the patrol police department of the Department of Patrol Police in the Chernihiv region, to organize and ensure the implementation of this order within the current legislation.

The official called on residents of the city not to ignore air raid sirens and avoid places where people gather in large numbers.

Recall

The SBU detained a 29-year-old local resident in the Chernihiv region who was adjusting Russian strikes on the echelons of the Armed Forces. She installed "video traps" with online broadcasting near railway crossings and searched for radar stations.