In Chernihiv, mass gatherings are prohibited from May 9 to May 11: details of the order

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 5728 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 12074 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 136893 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 150065 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 85401 views
In Chernihiv, mass gatherings are prohibited from May 9 to May 11: details of the order

Kyiv • UNN

In Chernihiv, rallies and other mass events were banned from May 9 to May 11, 2025. The relevant order was issued by the Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

In Chernihiv, mass gatherings are prohibited from May 9 to May 11: details of the order

Mass events are prohibited in the city of Chernihiv from May 9 to May 11. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, reports UNN.

Details

In pursuance of paragraph 8 of part 1 of article 8, paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", I prohibit the holding of gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and other mass events in the city of Chernihiv on May 9, May 10, May 11, 2025.

– the order says.

Bryzhinskyi also instructed the head of the Chernihiv District Police Department of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, as well as the head of the patrol police department of the Department of Patrol Police in the Chernihiv region, to organize and ensure the implementation of this order within the current legislation.

The official called on residents of the city not to ignore air raid sirens and avoid places where people gather in large numbers.

Recall

The SBU detained a 29-year-old local resident in the Chernihiv region who was adjusting Russian strikes on the echelons of the Armed Forces. She installed "video traps" with online broadcasting near railway crossings and searched for radar stations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv
