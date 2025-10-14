Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - Media

A mass brawl broke out in Ternopil between TCC and police officers and civilians. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Details

It is noted that the fight began after TCC and SP employees blocked the car of football coach Serhiy Zadorozhny, who has a "reservation." He later left the scene, but the fight continued.

Journalists ... contacted the Ternopil Regional TCC and SP for comment. We asked who exactly works near "Ornava" (local shopping center - ed.) and for what reasons the man was blocked in the car. They say that their "employees are not here." Who then are these people in military uniform and balaclavas - they do not disclose - it is said in one of the messages.

It is indicated that there is currently no official comment on this incident from the Ternopil Regional TCC or the National Police in Ternopil Oblast.

Recall

On October 6, in Kyiv, a conscript who was on the wanted list was stopped by representatives of the TCC and the National Police. During the conflict, the man felt unwell and was hospitalized.

Case of teacher's assault by TCC employee in Kharkiv: Volovyk received three years of probation