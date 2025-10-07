$41.340.11
03:10 PM • 10270 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11424 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13264 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17531 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18690 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43840 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44541 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72135 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59737 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Publications
Exclusives
Case of teacher's assault by TCC employee in Kharkiv: Volovyk received three years of probation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2488 views

Saltivsky District Court of Kharkiv found Serhii Volovyk guilty of assaulting a history teacher, sentencing him to three years of probation. The court partially satisfied the victim's claim, ordering Volovyk to pay UAH 150,000 in moral damages.

Case of teacher's assault by TCC employee in Kharkiv: Volovyk received three years of probation

Saltivskyi District Court of Kharkiv found former TCC employee Serhiy Volovyk guilty of beating a history teacher in May this year. He was sentenced to three years of probation, UNN reports.

To find Serhiy Volovyk guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to sentence him to three years of probation. The start of the sentence shall be counted from the date of execution of this verdict.

- announced the judge.

The judge decided not to choose a preventive measure for Volovyk until the verdict comes into force.

The victim, Yuriy Fediay, demanded UAH 300,000 in moral compensation in a civil lawsuit, but the court partially satisfied the victim's claim and ruled to collect UAH 150,000 in moral damages from Volovyk in favor of Yuriy.

Addition

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported in May that a shameful video had gone viral on social media, showing an employee of one of Kharkiv's territorial recruitment centers beating a man near a water vending machine.

The mayor reported that the victim was a history and human rights teacher. The man had a legal right to a reservation and provided the relevant documents during a meeting with TCC representatives. Terekhov noted that everything was recorded in the published footage, as was the fact that he did not violate the law, did not provoke a conflict, and did not resist.

"He behaved calmly and showed no aggression, but this did not stop the use of force against him," the mayor said.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv