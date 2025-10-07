Case of teacher's assault by TCC employee in Kharkiv: Volovyk received three years of probation

Saltivskyi District Court of Kharkiv found former TCC employee Serhiy Volovyk guilty of beating a history teacher in May this year. He was sentenced to three years of probation, UNN reports.

To find Serhiy Volovyk guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to sentence him to three years of probation. The start of the sentence shall be counted from the date of execution of this verdict. - announced the judge.

The judge decided not to choose a preventive measure for Volovyk until the verdict comes into force.

The victim, Yuriy Fediay, demanded UAH 300,000 in moral compensation in a civil lawsuit, but the court partially satisfied the victim's claim and ruled to collect UAH 150,000 in moral damages from Volovyk in favor of Yuriy.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported in May that a shameful video had gone viral on social media, showing an employee of one of Kharkiv's territorial recruitment centers beating a man near a water vending machine.

The mayor reported that the victim was a history and human rights teacher. The man had a legal right to a reservation and provided the relevant documents during a meeting with TCC representatives. Terekhov noted that everything was recorded in the published footage, as was the fact that he did not violate the law, did not provoke a conflict, and did not resist.

"He behaved calmly and showed no aggression, but this did not stop the use of force against him," the mayor said.