Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 19633 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 42195 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 30865 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 40066 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 31947 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26046 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26900 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29574 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75179 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 51068 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Publications
Exclusives
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 42881 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 84719 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 74677 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 78828 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 18306 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 22368 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 47740 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41119 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 42809 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Until the mid-20th century, Masnytsia was called "Syropus" or "Cheese Week," and the main dish was varenyky. UNN offers three traditional recipes for varenyky and nalesnyky.

Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes

It is generally believed that the main dish of Masnytsia (Shrovetide) is pancakes, but until the mid-20th century, the holiday was called "Syropus," "Cheese Sunday," or "Syropusny Week," the week before Lent when dairy products were still allowed. Although it is now customary to prepare only pancakes, the main dish for Masnytsia has always been varenyky (dumplings). UNN offers 3 traditional recipes for Masnytsia.

Culinary traditions

Masnytsia always takes place a week before Great Lent, when meat can no longer be eaten, so the main ingredients are cheese, butter, and eggs. The central dish of the festive table has always been varenyky with cheese; they were boiled and even baked, and this dish was an integral part of the table every day. Sometimes there wasn't enough cheese, so varenyky were also prepared with other fillings, namely: cabbage – stewed and sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, mushrooms, beans, poppy seeds, viburnum, or dried fruits. Lazy varenyky made from flour or potato varenyky were also often prepared. Pancakes were still present, but not like we are used to seeing them today. They were made on yeast dough for fluffiness, filled with cheese and grated egg, rolled up, and baked in the oven. This dish was called "nalysnyky." The question arises why thin pancakes are now the central dish for Masnytsia. The answer is simple – they appeared in the mid-20th century when unified holidays and rituals were introduced in the Soviet republics. It was during this period that the name and traditional dishes changed. 

Varenyky with cheese

Ingredients:

  • 400 g flour;
    • 200 ml water;
      • 2 tbsp. oil;
        • 1 tsp. sugar;
          • ⅓ tsp. salt;
            • 300 g cheese;
              • 1 tbsp. sugar or honey;
                • 1 yolk;
                  • 50 g butter;
                    • sour cream or honey for serving.

                      Preparation:

                      1. Add water, oil, sugar, and salt to the flour, mix first with a spoon, then knead by hand. Leave the dough for 10 minutes.
                        1. In a bowl, combine cheese, sugar or honey, yolk, and mix the filling well.
                          1. Roll out the dough and cut out circles with a glass.
                            1. Place the filling and seal them.
                              1. Boil water and add the varenyky. Cook for 2-3 minutes after the water boils with the varenyky. 
                                1. Serve varenyky hot with butter. Done! Enjoy!

                                  Lazy varenyky with cheese 

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • 300 g cheese;
                                    • 1 egg;
                                      • 2 tbsp. sugar;
                                        • 4 tbsp. flour; 
                                          • 1 pinch of salt (+ a pinch to add to the water when cooking); 
                                            • 3 g lemon zest;
                                              • 200 g natural yogurt; 
                                                • 1 tbsp. powdered sugar; 
                                                  • 2 sprigs of mint.

                                                    Preparation: 

                                                    1. In a bowl, rub the cheese to remove lumps, grate the zest of half a lemon, add sugar, salt, flour, and knead the dough. 
                                                      1. Roll the dough into two long sausages and cut them so that the varenyky are approximately the same size. Flatten them slightly and sprinkle with flour.
                                                        1. After the water boils, add the varenyky and cook for 2 minutes after they float to the surface.
                                                          1. For the sauce, mix yogurt, powdered sugar, and chopped mint. Mix well. 
                                                            1. Serve lazy varenyky hot with the sauce. Done! Enjoy! 

                                                              Traditional nalysnyky with cheese 

                                                              Ingredients: 

                                                              • 250 g flour;
                                                                • 650 ml milk;
                                                                  • 3 eggs; 
                                                                    • 2 tbsp. sugar; 
                                                                      • 50 ml oil;
                                                                        • a pinch of salt;
                                                                          • 400 g cottage cheese; 
                                                                            • 50 g raisins;
                                                                              • 1 egg (optional);
                                                                                • 2 tbsp. sugar; 
                                                                                  • 100 g sour cream (for serving); 
                                                                                    • 60 g butter (optional).

                                                                                      Preparation:

                                                                                      1. In a bowl, whisk three eggs and sugar until a small foam forms. Add half of the milk and flour, mix until smooth.
                                                                                        1. Add the remaining milk, salt, and oil, mix well again. Fry the pancakes.
                                                                                          1. For the filling, combine cheese, sugar, and egg in a bowl. If desired, you can add raisins. Mix thoroughly.
                                                                                            1. Place the filling on the edge of the pancake and roll it up. At this stage, you can stop and start enjoying, but traditionally they are also baked. 
                                                                                              1. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Place the pancakes in a buttered dish, cutting them if necessary. Brush them with butter.
                                                                                                1. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Done! Enjoy!

                                                                                                  Shrovetide-2025: how to celebrate and what goodies to cook

                                                                                                  Oleksandra Vasylenko

                                                                                                  SocietyPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                                  Mushrooms