Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes

It is generally believed that the main dish of Masnytsia (Shrovetide) is pancakes, but until the mid-20th century, the holiday was called "Syropus," "Cheese Sunday," or "Syropusny Week," the week before Lent when dairy products were still allowed. Although it is now customary to prepare only pancakes, the main dish for Masnytsia has always been varenyky (dumplings). UNN offers 3 traditional recipes for Masnytsia.

Culinary traditions

Masnytsia always takes place a week before Great Lent, when meat can no longer be eaten, so the main ingredients are cheese, butter, and eggs. The central dish of the festive table has always been varenyky with cheese; they were boiled and even baked, and this dish was an integral part of the table every day. Sometimes there wasn't enough cheese, so varenyky were also prepared with other fillings, namely: cabbage – stewed and sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, mushrooms, beans, poppy seeds, viburnum, or dried fruits. Lazy varenyky made from flour or potato varenyky were also often prepared. Pancakes were still present, but not like we are used to seeing them today. They were made on yeast dough for fluffiness, filled with cheese and grated egg, rolled up, and baked in the oven. This dish was called "nalysnyky." The question arises why thin pancakes are now the central dish for Masnytsia. The answer is simple – they appeared in the mid-20th century when unified holidays and rituals were introduced in the Soviet republics. It was during this period that the name and traditional dishes changed.

Varenyky with cheese

Ingredients:

400 g flour;

200 ml water;

2 tbsp. oil;

1 tsp. sugar;

⅓ tsp. salt;

300 g cheese;

1 tbsp. sugar or honey;

1 yolk;

50 g butter;

sour cream or honey for serving.

Preparation:

Add water, oil, sugar, and salt to the flour, mix first with a spoon, then knead by hand. Leave the dough for 10 minutes. In a bowl, combine cheese, sugar or honey, yolk, and mix the filling well. Roll out the dough and cut out circles with a glass. Place the filling and seal them. Boil water and add the varenyky. Cook for 2-3 minutes after the water boils with the varenyky. Serve varenyky hot with butter. Done! Enjoy!

Lazy varenyky with cheese

Ingredients:

300 g cheese;

1 egg;

2 tbsp. sugar;

4 tbsp. flour;

1 pinch of salt (+ a pinch to add to the water when cooking);

3 g lemon zest;

200 g natural yogurt;

1 tbsp. powdered sugar;

2 sprigs of mint.

Preparation:

In a bowl, rub the cheese to remove lumps, grate the zest of half a lemon, add sugar, salt, flour, and knead the dough. Roll the dough into two long sausages and cut them so that the varenyky are approximately the same size. Flatten them slightly and sprinkle with flour. After the water boils, add the varenyky and cook for 2 minutes after they float to the surface. For the sauce, mix yogurt, powdered sugar, and chopped mint. Mix well. Serve lazy varenyky hot with the sauce. Done! Enjoy!

Traditional nalysnyky with cheese

Ingredients:

250 g flour;

650 ml milk;

3 eggs;

2 tbsp. sugar;

50 ml oil;

a pinch of salt;

400 g cottage cheese;

50 g raisins;

1 egg (optional);

2 tbsp. sugar;

100 g sour cream (for serving);

60 g butter (optional).

Preparation:

In a bowl, whisk three eggs and sugar until a small foam forms. Add half of the milk and flour, mix until smooth. Add the remaining milk, salt, and oil, mix well again. Fry the pancakes. For the filling, combine cheese, sugar, and egg in a bowl. If desired, you can add raisins. Mix thoroughly. Place the filling on the edge of the pancake and roll it up. At this stage, you can stop and start enjoying, but traditionally they are also baked. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Place the pancakes in a buttered dish, cutting them if necessary. Brush them with butter. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Done! Enjoy!

