Marshal of the Polish Sejm Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit
Kyiv • UNN
Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced upcoming meetings and discussions.
Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty is visiting Kyiv for the first time, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Monday, writes UNN.
I am glad to welcome the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, to Kyiv. This is his first visit to the capital of Ukraine - and a symbolic step in strengthening the Ukrainian-Polish dialogue. Meetings and meaningful conversations are ahead.
In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented18.02.26, 17:37 • 4362 views