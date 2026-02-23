Marshal of the Polish Sejm Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
07:26 AM • 980 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 2770 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 17529 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 36999 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 36908 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 43432 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 41445 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49131 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54552 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43117 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
87%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 13106 views
The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentaryFebruary 22, 10:19 PM • 7838 views
Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universitiesFebruary 22, 11:02 PM • 4902 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 18602 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhoto04:51 AM • 6534 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 92216 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 102066 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 108934 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 120549 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 158696 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gitanas Nausėda
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lviv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 45250 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 46880 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 46721 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 37492 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 39861 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced upcoming meetings and discussions.

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit

Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty is visiting Kyiv for the first time, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Monday, writes UNN.

I am glad to welcome the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, to Kyiv. This is his first visit to the capital of Ukraine - and a symbolic step in strengthening the Ukrainian-Polish dialogue. Meetings and meaningful conversations are ahead.

- Stefanchuk wrote on X.

In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented18.02.26, 17:37 • 4362 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland