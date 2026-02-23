Marshal of the Polish Sejm Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv for his first visit

Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty is visiting Kyiv for the first time, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced on Monday, writes UNN.

I am glad to welcome the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, to Kyiv. This is his first visit to the capital of Ukraine - and a symbolic step in strengthening the Ukrainian-Polish dialogue. Meetings and meaningful conversations are ahead. - Stefanchuk wrote on X.

In Poland, the coalition faced chaos after a group of MPs decided to form a new faction - Tusk commented