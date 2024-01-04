Mariupol's defense has been difficult: a combat medic is released from Russian captivity

Ukraine managed to liberate from Russian captivity a combat medic from the 36th Brigade of the Ukrainian Army Halyna Fedyshyn, UNN reports.

"Halyna Fedyshyn, the last female marine who was captured, is home! She went through a difficult path of defense of Mariupol, the Ilyich plant, Azovstal and hellish captivity...", - said the commander of the 36th separate marine brigade Serhiy Volynskyi

According to the General Staff, while in captivity, Fedyshyn spoke Ukrainian as a matter of principle. The Russians several times imitated her removal for exchange, but eventually returned her back to the place of detention.

