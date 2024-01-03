ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale war: who was returned, the Coordination Center told

The largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale war: who was returned, the Coordination Center told

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the war, securing the release of 230 people, including 6 civilians and persons previously reported missing.

The largest exchange of prisoners of war since the exchange of prisoners of war took place. 230 Ukrainians and Ukrainian women were released. In particular 6 civilians and 48 people who were officially considered "missing missing."  Details of the latest exchange were reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of prisoners of war, reports UNN.

230 defenders are returning home. Among them are representatives of The Armed Forces of Ukraine - 130 (including 14 from the Army and 14 from the Navy), the National Guard - 55, the State Border Guard Service - 38, the National Police - 1 and six civilians who were illegally deprived of their liberty.

- said the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Details

It is noted that among the among those returned were both those who had the official status of prisoner of war, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross (182 people), and those Ukrainian servicemen who were still considered missing and had still considered missing and had the status of "searching for a person" (48).  

The majority of those released are men - 225 people, and five women.

It is noted that the rank and file and non-commissioned officers include 213 people, eleven are officers.

After grueling months of captivity, a combat a combat medic from the 36th Brigade. While in captivity, she spoke Ukrainian as a matter of principle. Ukrainian as a matter of principle. The Russians imitated her transfer for exchange several times, but eventually returned her back to the place of detention.

- said the headquarters dealing with the return of prisoners.

In addition, according to the agency, among the seven defenders of Zmeinyi Island, a musician of a military a musician of the military orchestra, a servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was deprived of her liberty by the Russians during on maternity leave, National Guardsmen who were taken prisoner, while performing their duties at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, a civilian lecturer at the East Ukrainian V. Dahl East Ukrainian National University, and Mariupol defenders.

It is noted that those released from captivity were met by the head of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of Kyrylo Budanov, a member of the Coordination Headquarters, the Dmytro Lubinets, a member of the Coordination Headquarters of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, and Dmytro Usov, the Secretary of the Headquarters.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War expressed special gratitude to the to the United Arab Emirates for its active participation in the implementation of this exchange.

Optional

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed  the return of Ukrainian defenders to their homeland, and thanked all those who, despite all the difficulties, bring our people home despite all the difficulties.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising