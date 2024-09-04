Mariia Shpatkivska wins silver in shot put at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine's Maria Shpatkivska won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2024 Paralympics, setting a new European record in the F46 class, Suspilne Sport reports, UNN.



Details



In the shot put final (class F46), Shpatkivska was second, updating the European record with an attempt of 12.35 meters.



This is the first award for a Ukrainian athlete at the Paralympic level, as well as other major athletics tournaments.



Recall



After the sixth competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the Ukrainian national team has risen to 7th place in the ranking of participating countries.

