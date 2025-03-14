March 14: Ukrainian Volunteer Day, International Ask a Question Day, International Day of Mathematics
Kyiv • UNN
Today, Ukraine celebrates Volunteer Day, International Day of Mathematics, and "Pi" Day. Also today is the birthday of Albert Einstein and a time to ask questions.
Today, March 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer, an event established by the Verkhovna Rada in 2017. Scientists can celebrate several holidays at once, including the International Day of Questioning on the occasion of the birthday of the outstanding scientist Albert Einstein, as well as the International Day of Mathematics and the International Day of the number "Pi", writes UNN.
During the First World War, volunteer units of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen were formed in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which later became the basis for the formation of regular armies of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic.
Members of the USS also stood at the origins of volunteer military formations of the OUN-UPA during the liberation struggles of the 40-50s of the twentieth century.
The history of the modern volunteer movement in Ukraine began on March 15, 2014, when 500 representatives of the Maidan Self-Defense went to the training ground in Nizhni Petrivtsi, Kyiv region, to form the first volunteer battalion, which later transformed into the Kulchytskyi National Guard operational battalion.
At that time, Russia had already occupied Crimea, and pro-Russian separatist movements were beginning in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Ukrainian volunteers played an important role in deterring Russian aggression at that time. In 2014-2015, almost 40 volunteer battalions were involved in the ATO. Most of them later became regular units of силових structures.
On the occasion of the birthday of the outstanding scientist Albert Einstein, who was born on March 14, 1879, the International Day of Questioning is celebrated today - a day when we have the opportunity to reflect on important issues.
Today is also the International Day of Mathematics, as well as a holiday closely related to it - the International Day of the number "Pi". Scientists around the world celebrate this date as an opportunity to discuss achievements in mathematical science and its role in the development of technology, medical research and even in the creation of new artistic forms.
However, the International Day of the number "Pi" was celebrated first. The event was invented by physicist Larry Shaw in 1987, realizing that according to the American system, the date March 14 is written as 3.14, thus coinciding with the beginning of the mathematical constant.
"Pi" is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It was known in the ancient world - Archimedes calculated it exactly, and in 1706 the symbol of the number itself - "Pi" appeared.
Holi, also known as Phagwah and the Festival of Colors, is held on March 14 - an annual Hindu festival of spring. These March events in the second decade of the month are traditionally annual.
Holi is one of the most colorful and fun holidays celebrated by Hindus every year in March. Its history and symbolism go deep into Hindu tradition. Holi is mostly known for the bright colored powders that people sprinkle on each other.
For many, Holi is a chance to feel part of a large community, make new acquaintances, and enjoy an atmosphere of carefree joy. In India and around the world, this day has become a symbol not only of religious tradition, but also of a global holiday that unites people.
In the church calendar, March 14 is the day of remembrance of St. Benedict.
He was one of the most famous Christian saints of the Western Church. He is considered the founder of Western monasticism, as well as the author of the famous Rule of St. Benedict, which became the basis for monastic communities in Europe.