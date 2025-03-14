March 14: Ukrainian Volunteer Day, International Ask a Question Day, International Day of Mathematics

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169671 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106869 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173630 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144908 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17334 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86397 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108424 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160379 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21100 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24221 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38691 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
March 14: Ukrainian Volunteer Day, International Ask a Question Day, International Day of Mathematics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30238 views

Today, Ukraine celebrates Volunteer Day, International Day of Mathematics, and "Pi" Day. Also today is the birthday of Albert Einstein and a time to ask questions.

March 14: Ukrainian Volunteer Day, International Ask a Question Day, International Day of Mathematics

Today, March 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer, an event established by the Verkhovna Rada in 2017. Scientists can celebrate several holidays at once, including the International Day of Questioning on the occasion of the birthday of the outstanding scientist Albert Einstein, as well as the International Day of Mathematics and the International Day of the number "Pi", writes UNN

During the First World War, volunteer units of the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen were formed in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which later became the basis for the formation of regular armies of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic.

Members of the USS also stood at the origins of volunteer military formations of the OUN-UPA during the liberation struggles of the 40-50s of the twentieth century.

The history of the modern volunteer movement in Ukraine began on March 15, 2014, when 500 representatives of the Maidan Self-Defense went to the training ground in Nizhni Petrivtsi, Kyiv region, to form the first volunteer battalion, which later transformed into the Kulchytskyi National Guard operational battalion.

At that time, Russia had already occupied Crimea, and pro-Russian separatist movements were beginning in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian volunteers played an important role in deterring Russian aggression at that time. In 2014-2015, almost 40 volunteer battalions were involved in the ATO. Most of them later became regular units of силових structures.

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv28.02.25, 02:47 • 100308 views

On the occasion of the birthday of the outstanding scientist Albert Einstein, who was born on March 14, 1879, the International Day of Questioning is celebrated today - a day when we have the opportunity to reflect on important issues. 

Today is also the International Day of Mathematics, as well as a holiday closely related to it - the International Day of the number "Pi". Scientists around the world celebrate this date as an opportunity to discuss achievements in mathematical science and its role in the development of technology, medical research and even in the creation of new artistic forms.

However, the International Day of the number "Pi" was celebrated first. The event was invented by physicist Larry Shaw in 1987, realizing that according to the American system, the date March 14 is written as 3.14, thus coinciding with the beginning of the mathematical constant.

"Pi" is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It was known in the ancient world - Archimedes calculated it exactly, and in 1706 the symbol of the number itself - "Pi" appeared.

Scientists discover mathematical patterns in the depiction of trees in paintings by da Vinci and Mondrian12.02.25, 11:34 • 163136 views

Holi, also known as Phagwah and the Festival of Colors, is held on March 14 - an annual Hindu festival of spring. These March events in the second decade of the month are traditionally annual. 

Holi is one of the most colorful and fun holidays celebrated by Hindus every year in March. Its history and symbolism go deep into Hindu tradition. Holi is mostly known for the bright colored powders that people sprinkle on each other.

For many, Holi is a chance to feel part of a large community, make new acquaintances, and enjoy an atmosphere of carefree joy. In India and around the world, this day has become a symbol not only of religious tradition, but also of a global holiday that unites people.

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore25.02.25, 16:34 • 142412 views

In the church calendar, March 14 is the day of remembrance of St. Benedict. 

He was one of the most famous Christian saints of the Western Church. He is considered the founder of Western monasticism, as well as the author of the famous Rule of St. Benedict, which became the basis for monastic communities in Europe. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarCulture
Verkhovna Rada
Albert Einstein
Ukraine
Kyiv
