An exhibition dedicated to the heroes from nearly 60 countries who responded to the call to defend Ukraine's freedom from russian aggression has opened in Kyiv at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The exhibition presents personal stories and artifacts of foreign volunteers who, having heard President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call, stood side by side with Ukrainian defenders.

The exhibition demonstrates that this war is not just a struggle for territory, but for the future of the entire world. Its outcome will determine the life of the next generations. It is especially striking that people from all over the world are involved in this conflict, united in the name of a common goal - freedom - despite national and cultural differences.

This initiative reminds us that regardless of gender, age, or background, people from all over the world are willing to sacrifice their lives for the high ideals of freedom. It is important that their sacrifice is not in vain, but leads to a victory that will ensure a better future for all.

The exhibition is organized by The R. T. Weatherman Foundation and the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

