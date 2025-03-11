March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today
Today, March 11, marks the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, which reminds us of the importance of combating terrorism and the need to prevent terrorist acts in the future, reports UNN.
European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism
The European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, observed annually on March 11, is an important event to honor those who have died or suffered from terrorist acts. This date was chosen in memory of the tragedy in Madrid in 2004, when a series of bombings on trains killed 191 people. The attack became one of the largest in European history and left a deep mark in the memory of the victims and their families for a long time.
Attacks like the one in Madrid remind us of the horrific consequences of terrorism and how it affects people in different countries. The lessons of this tragedy not only emphasize the need to combat extremism but also the importance of supporting the victims and their families.
World Plumbing Day
March 11 is celebrated as World Plumbing Day — an international event initiated by the World Plumbing Council. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of the plumbing profession and its impact on health, safety, and comfort for people around the world. The World Plumbing Council, working with various organizations, including the World Health Organization, actively promotes the benefits of plumbing, highlighting its role in providing clean water, proper sanitation, and protection against diseases.
In 2010, a decision was made to celebrate this day to remind us of the importance of this profession in the modern world, as plumbers play a key role in maintaining health and hygiene on a global scale.
Tool Day
March 11 is celebrated as Tool Day, initiated in the United States. This day is dedicated to the importance of tools in everyday life and work. Traditionally, Americans on this day go to their garages, workshops, sheds, storage rooms, and attics to organize their tools. Owners usually clean, lubricate, replace old parts, and update their tool sets.
This day is a great opportunity for those who work with tools, not only for professionals but also for DIY enthusiasts, to remind themselves of the importance of keeping their working tools in good condition.
Commemoration of Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem
On March 11, the Christian calendar honors Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem. Sophronius was born around 560 in Palestine into a Christian family. His life became an example of spiritual growth and the pursuit of perfection. Having received a classical education, Sophronius was well-versed in the Greek language, literature, philosophy, and theology.
Later, he went to Egypt, where he joined a monastery, dedicating his life to prayer and meditation. At the same time, he traveled to holy sites, visiting Constantinople and other cities of the Byzantine Empire, deepening his spiritual knowledge.
During his stay in Syria, Saint Sophronius met the great theologian John of Damascus. Their communication was significant for Sophronius's spiritual development. John of Damascus, who was one of the greatest theologians of that time, often discussed with Sophronius issues of Christian faith and spiritual life.
Saint Sophronius became the Patriarch of Jerusalem in 634. His ministry was marked by great devotion to the church and the Christian faith, as well as wisdom in difficult times for Jerusalem. His memory is an important part of the Christian heritage.