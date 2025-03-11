March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today

Kyiv • UNN

On March 11, the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, World Plumbing Day, and Tool Day are celebrated. The memory of Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem, is also honored.

March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today

Today, March 11, marks the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, which reminds us of the importance of combating terrorism and the need to prevent terrorist acts in the future, reports UNN.

European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

The European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, observed annually on March 11, is an important event to honor those who have died or suffered from terrorist acts. This date was chosen in memory of the tragedy in Madrid in 2004, when a series of bombings on trains killed 191 people. The attack became one of the largest in European history and left a deep mark in the memory of the victims and their families for a long time.

Attacks like the one in Madrid remind us of the horrific consequences of terrorism and how it affects people in different countries. The lessons of this tragedy not only emphasize the need to combat extremism but also the importance of supporting the victims and their families.

A terrorist attack on market visitors takes place in France: one person is killed23.02.25, 10:31 • 22959 views

World Plumbing Day

March 11 is celebrated as World Plumbing Day — an international event initiated by the World Plumbing Council. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of the plumbing profession and its impact on health, safety, and comfort for people around the world. The World Plumbing Council, working with various organizations, including the World Health Organization, actively promotes the benefits of plumbing, highlighting its role in providing clean water, proper sanitation, and protection against diseases.

In 2010, a decision was made to celebrate this day to remind us of the importance of this profession in the modern world, as plumbers play a key role in maintaining health and hygiene on a global scale.

Tool Day 

March 11 is celebrated as Tool Day, initiated in the United States. This day is dedicated to the importance of tools in everyday life and work. Traditionally, Americans on this day go to their garages, workshops, sheds, storage rooms, and attics to organize their tools. Owners usually clean, lubricate, replace old parts, and update their tool sets.

This day is a great opportunity for those who work with tools, not only for professionals but also for DIY enthusiasts, to remind themselves of the importance of keeping their working tools in good condition.

How an emotional diary can change your life: writing tips07.03.25, 11:27 • 33207 views

Commemoration of Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem

On March 11, the Christian calendar honors Saint Sophronius, Patriarch of Jerusalem. Sophronius was born around 560 in Palestine into a Christian family. His life became an example of spiritual growth and the pursuit of perfection. Having received a classical education, Sophronius was well-versed in the Greek language, literature, philosophy, and theology.

Later, he went to Egypt, where he joined a monastery, dedicating his life to prayer and meditation. At the same time, he traveled to holy sites, visiting Constantinople and other cities of the Byzantine Empire, deepening his spiritual knowledge.

During his stay in Syria, Saint Sophronius met the great theologian John of Damascus. Their communication was significant for Sophronius's spiritual development. John of Damascus, who was one of the greatest theologians of that time, often discussed with Sophronius issues of Christian faith and spiritual life.

The Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library in Lviv will be returned to the UGCC05.03.25, 16:44 • 15282 views

Saint Sophronius became the Patriarch of Jerusalem in 634. His ministry was marked by great devotion to the church and the Christian faith, as well as wisdom in difficult times for Jerusalem. His memory is an important part of the Christian heritage.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

