A terrorist attack on market visitors takes place in France: one person is killed

A terrorist attack on market visitors takes place in France: one person is killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22672 views

In the French city of Mulhouse, a man with a knife and a screwdriver attacked people in a market, killing one person. The attacker, who was to be deported, shouted “Allahu Akbar” and was on the terrorist threat list.

A terrorist attack took place in France, during which the perpetrator stabbed several people, including city hall employees responsible for parking control. One of the victims died on the spot. This was reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details 

The attack took place in Mulhouse (Alsace), near the border with Germany. The perpetrator was reportedly armed with a knife and a screwdriver, with which he attacked visitors to a local market. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the attack was an act of “Islamist terrorism”. The investigation confirmed that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. The criminal was neutralized and detained by the police. It turned out that he was subject to deportation and was on the list of persons posing a terrorist threat. He was obliged to report to the police every day, but failed to do so on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Mulhouse Mayor Michelle Lutz expressed her condolences to the victims and their families, calling the incident a terrible tragedy. French Interior Minister Bruno Retaillot planned to visit the city in the evening.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
