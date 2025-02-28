Man's body found near tram station in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of murder
Kyiv • UNN
In the Podil district of Kyiv, passers-by found the body of a man with a stab wound. Law enforcement officers and experts are working at the scene, and the suspect is being searched for.
In the Podil district of Kyiv, passers-by found the body of a man with a stab wound, police are establishing the circumstances of the murder, and are searching for a suspect, the Kyiv police department reported on Friday in social media, UNN reports.
Police are establishing the circumstances of the murder of a man in the Podil district of Kyiv. The body of the deceased with a stab wound was found today by passers-by near the Pushcha-Vodytska 1 tram station
Currently, the investigative team of the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers and a forensic expert are working at the scene.
"Measures are being taken to detain the person involved in the crime," the police said.
