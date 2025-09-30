Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center

In the center of Konotop, Sumy region, a man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet during air defense operations. This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

In the center, a 79-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet. An air defense bullet! So let's not be near windows or outside while the guys are working - Semenikhin emphasized.

He reported that the person was taken to the hospital and is undergoing an urgent operation.

Addition

In 2024, it was reported that in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, a 17-year-old girl was injured during the downing of a Russian "Shahed" drone. She was standing near a window during an air raid alert and air defense operations.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration later reported that her condition was stable after the operation.