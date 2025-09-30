Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center
Kyiv • UNN
In Konotop, a man was wounded in the abdomen by an air defense bullet. The victim was taken to the hospital for urgent surgery.
In the center of Konotop, Sumy region, a man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet during air defense operations. This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
In the center, a 79-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet. An air defense bullet! So let's not be near windows or outside while the guys are working
He reported that the person was taken to the hospital and is undergoing an urgent operation.
Addition
In 2024, it was reported that in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, a 17-year-old girl was injured during the downing of a Russian "Shahed" drone. She was standing near a window during an air raid alert and air defense operations.
The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration later reported that her condition was stable after the operation.