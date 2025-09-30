Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
08:49 AM • 9664 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21834 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14610 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14897 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16074 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17705 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21304 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59204 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123835 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56218 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1m/s
93%
757mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 22465 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 19329 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA04:42 AM • 6920 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 12276 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 11261 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 21827 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59203 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123832 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 63527 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 65945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 652 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 3764 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 20632 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 22789 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 35179 views
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11261 views

In Konotop, a man was wounded in the abdomen by an air defense bullet. The victim was taken to the hospital for urgent surgery.

Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center

In the center of Konotop, Sumy region, a man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet during air defense operations. This was reported by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

In the center, a 79-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen by a bullet. An air defense bullet! So let's not be near windows or outside while the guys are working

- Semenikhin emphasized.

He reported that the person was taken to the hospital and is undergoing an urgent operation.

Addition

In 2024, it was reported that in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, a 17-year-old girl was injured during the downing of a Russian "Shahed" drone. She was standing near a window during an air raid alert and air defense operations.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration later reported that her condition was stable after the operation.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast