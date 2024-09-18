Man who shot up a Lexus in Kyiv: he was sentenced to 11 years in prison

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182025 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147751 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112228 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179465 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104837 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73523 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 47278 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 35310 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 64341 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 35653 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145917 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145499 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141075 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157713 views
Man who shot up a Lexus in Kyiv: he was sentenced to 11 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16320 views

In Kyiv, a 50-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the attempted murder of the owner of a vegetable market. The criminal opened fire on the victim's Lexus car, firing at least 5 shots.

A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the attempted murder of the owner of a vegetable market in Kyiv  in January 2022. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports

Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv found a 50-year-old man guilty of a completed attempted murder committed for hire and sentenced him to 11 years in prison (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 11, 13, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

It was proved in court that the defendant received an order to kill a 58-year-old owner of a vegetable market. He then gathered information about the potential victim, including his place of residence, place of work, and the car he used.

On January 27, 2022, a man with a pre-prepared firearm arrived in a taxi near the victim's place of work. Then, as established by the investigation, when he saw a Lexus driven by the man, he fired at least 5 aimed shots from a firearm at the moving car across the street.

The car stopped, so the shooter thought that the driver was fatally wounded. In fact, the victim stopped and lay down on the seat, trying to save himself from the bullets, the prosecutor's office said.

The accused fled the crime scene.

Despite the surveillance video, he did not admit his guilt and claimed that he was not in Kyiv at all on the day of the attempt.

The prosecutor's office noted that the defendant had already been convicted of attempted premeditated murder committed on commission.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising