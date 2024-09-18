Man who shot up a Lexus in Kyiv: he was sentenced to 11 years in prison

A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the attempted murder of the owner of a vegetable market in Kyiv in January 2022. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv found a 50-year-old man guilty of a completed attempted murder committed for hire and sentenced him to 11 years in prison (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 11, 13, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It was proved in court that the defendant received an order to kill a 58-year-old owner of a vegetable market. He then gathered information about the potential victim, including his place of residence, place of work, and the car he used.

On January 27, 2022, a man with a pre-prepared firearm arrived in a taxi near the victim's place of work. Then, as established by the investigation, when he saw a Lexus driven by the man, he fired at least 5 aimed shots from a firearm at the moving car across the street.

The car stopped, so the shooter thought that the driver was fatally wounded. In fact, the victim stopped and lay down on the seat, trying to save himself from the bullets, the prosecutor's office said.

The accused fled the crime scene.

Despite the surveillance video, he did not admit his guilt and claimed that he was not in Kyiv at all on the day of the attempt.

The prosecutor's office noted that the defendant had already been convicted of attempted premeditated murder committed on commission.