Man opens fire from balcony in recreation center in Kyiv region

A man opened fire from a balcony in a recreation center in Kyiv region. According to the police of the Kyiv region, there were no casualties, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on September 24, around 18:00, police received a report that an unknown man had fired several shots from a balcony in a recreation center in Vyshhorod district.

The police identified the suspect. It was a 36-year-old resident of the capital. At the time of the police arrival, he had signs of intoxication. There were no victims of his actions. The police seized the weapon, which will be sent for examination.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings is currently being decided. The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.

Detainee detained for shooting with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region is served suspicion notice