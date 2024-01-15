ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Man explodes on an explosive device in a forest in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the woods near the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, a man tripped an explosive device. His condition is serious.

Near the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, a man tripped an explosive device in the forest. He was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At around 17:30, a 56-year-old man tripped an explosive device in the forest near the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, and sustained a shrapnel wound to his chest. The victim was hospitalized, his condition is serious

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

As for hostile attacks, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday , including: Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, and Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, were attacked by enemy air strikes.

Yesterday at about 09:30 the enemy fired on Vilkhuvatka village in Kupyansk district. The enterprise was damaged. There are no casualties.

At 13:30, the occupants attacked Kupyansk with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

Russians fired 788 shells at Kherson region, there are wounded15.01.24, 08:28 • 24720 views

