Man explodes on an explosive device in a forest in Kharkiv region

Near the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, a man tripped an explosive device in the forest. He was hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

At around 17:30, a 56-year-old man tripped an explosive device in the forest near the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, and sustained a shrapnel wound to his chest. The victim was hospitalized, his condition is serious - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

As for hostile attacks, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday , including: Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, and Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, were attacked by enemy air strikes.

Yesterday at about 09:30 the enemy fired on Vilkhuvatka village in Kupyansk district. The enterprise was damaged. There are no casualties.

At 13:30, the occupants attacked Kupyansk with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

