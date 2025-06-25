Mamdani beats Cuomo in New York City mayoral primary

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic Party's internal elections to candidate Zohran Mamdani. This was reported by UNN referring to Axios.

After counting 90% of the ballots, Mamdani received almost 44% of the votes. His main rival, Andrew Cuomo, scored 36%.

Ten other Democrats ran in the New York mayoral primary, but Mamdani led in the first round of ranked voting.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist's campaign was based on the theme of affordable living in the metropolis. His proposals include freezing rent, free public transport, and city grocery stores. All initiatives would be funded by introducing new taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals totaling $10 billion.

Despite support from the elite wing of the Democratic Party and large donors, Cuomo failed to maintain his advantage. Mamdani gained the trust of young voters through populist messages and an active field campaign.

An Emerson poll conducted on the eve of the election showed a statistical tie between Mamdani and Cuomo. Four weeks before the vote, Cuomo was 12 percentage points ahead of his competitor.

Despite the defeat, Cuomo did not rule out the possibility of running as an independent candidate.

I'll think about what's next – said Andrew Cuomo.

The current Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, also decided to run for election as an independent candidate.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the "Guardian Angels" organization, is participating in the race from the Republican Party.

The New York primary is held under a ranked voting system. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the first round, a recount begins – the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and his electoral preferences are transferred to the next on the list. This continues until the final winner is determined. In 2019, 74% of New York voters supported this system.

