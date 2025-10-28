Malinovskyi's former teammate was involved in a fatal car accident

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez hit an 81-year-old man near Inter's training base in Appiano Gentile. The 81-year-old man in a wheelchair unexpectedly drove onto the road directly in front of Martínez's car - he probably felt unwell. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Inter's second goalkeeper, Josep Martínez, hit an 81-year-old man on Tuesday morning. The Spaniard was driving to training when he was involved in an accident in Fenegrò, near Inter's training base near the commune of Appiano Gentile. - the publication writes.

It is reported that the 81-year-old man died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services, who sent an ambulance, a helicopter, and Italian police to the scene.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, and preliminary reports indicate that the man in the wheelchair unexpectedly drove onto the road directly in front of Martínez's car - he probably felt unwell.

The Inter goalkeeper could not avoid the collision. The 27-year-old Spaniard immediately stopped to provide first aid to the victim, but neither he nor the ambulance workers were able to save the 81-year-old man's life.

Amid the tragedy, Inter coach Cristian Chivu's press conference before the club's Serie A match against Fiorentina, which was scheduled for 2:00 PM on Tuesday, was canceled.

Addition

Josep Martínez moved to Inter in the summer of 2024 from Italian Genoa, for which Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi plays, for 14 million euros.

Martínez has played 7 matches for Inter, conceding 4 goals.

Recall

20-year-old Antony Ilano was involved in a road accident in northwestern Brazil. The footballer died after his motorcycle collided with a cow.