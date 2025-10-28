$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23730 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19571 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19288 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18059 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15321 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35979 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28536 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Malinovskyi's former teammate was involved in a fatal car accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Josep Martínez hit an 81-year-old man near Inter's training ground in Appiano Gentile.

Malinovskyi's former teammate was involved in a fatal car accident

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez hit an 81-year-old man near Inter's training base in Appiano Gentile. The 81-year-old man in a wheelchair unexpectedly drove onto the road directly in front of Martínez's car - he probably felt unwell. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Inter's second goalkeeper, Josep Martínez, hit an 81-year-old man on Tuesday morning. The Spaniard was driving to training when he was involved in an accident in Fenegrò, near Inter's training base near the commune of Appiano Gentile.

- the publication writes.

It is reported that the 81-year-old man died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services, who sent an ambulance, a helicopter, and Italian police to the scene.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, and preliminary reports indicate that the man in the wheelchair unexpectedly drove onto the road directly in front of Martínez's car - he probably felt unwell.

The Inter goalkeeper could not avoid the collision. The 27-year-old Spaniard immediately stopped to provide first aid to the victim, but neither he nor the ambulance workers were able to save the 81-year-old man's life.

Amid the tragedy, Inter coach Cristian Chivu's press conference before the club's Serie A match against Fiorentina, which was scheduled for 2:00 PM on Tuesday, was canceled.

Addition

Josep Martínez moved to Inter in the summer of 2024 from Italian Genoa, for which Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi plays, for 14 million euros.

Martínez has played 7 matches for Inter, conceding 4 goals.

Recall

20-year-old Antony Ilano was involved in a road accident in northwestern Brazil. The footballer died after his motorcycle collided with a cow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Brazil