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Maldera has decided on the squad for the match against Northern Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Andrea Maldera has determined Ukraine's squad for the third round of the Nations League. Vitaliy Mykolenko will miss the match due to injury.

Maldera has decided on the squad for the match against Northern Ireland

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera has finalized the squad for the third-round Nations League match against Northern Ireland. This was reported by the UAF press service, as reported by UNN. 

Details

The squad for the Nations League match against Northern Ireland is as follows:

Goalkeepers: No. 1 Heorhii Yermakov, No. 12 Anatolii Trubin, No. 23 Dmytro Riznyk.

Defenders: No. 2 Illia Krupskyi, No. 3 Eduard Sarapii, No. 4 Taras Mykhavko, No. 5 Valerii Bondar, No. 13 Illia Zabarnyi, No. 22 Mykola Matviienko.

Midfielders: No. 6 Volodymyr Brazhko, No. 7 Andrii Yarmolenko, No. 8 Heorhii Sudakov, No. 10 Mykola Shaparenko, No. 15 Viktor Tsyhankov, No. 16 Ivan Varfolomiiev, No. 18 Oleh Ocheretko, No. 19 Yehor Nazaryna; No. 20 Oleksandr Zubkov.

Forwards: No. 9 Roman Yaremchuk, No. 11 Matvii Ponomarenko, No. 14 Danylo Sikan, No. 21 Ihor Krasnopir.

Oleksandr Drambaiev, Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Pikhalionok, Maksym Khlan, Vladyslav Veletень, Vladyslav Vanat, as well as Vitalii Mykolenko, who left the national team's location the day before due to injury, were not included in the squad. 

Mykolenko will not help the national team in matches against Northern Ireland and Hungary01.10.26, 19:11 • 5640 views

As UNN previously reported, on Friday, October 2, Ukraine will face Northern Ireland in a nominally home match as part of the third round of the Nations League. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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