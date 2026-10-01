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Mykolenko will not help the national team in matches against Northern Ireland and Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has left the Ukraine national team camp due to an injury. He will miss the Nations League matches.

Mykolenko will not help the national team in matches against Northern Ireland and Hungary
Vitaliy Mykolenko. Photo: UAF

Ukraine national team left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has left the team camp due to an injury and therefore will not help the national team in its UEFA Nations League matches against Northern Ireland and Hungary. The Ukrainian Association of Football reports this, according to UNN

"Vitaliy Mykolenko has left the national team's camp. Due to an injury, the Everton defender will not help the blue-and-yellows in the upcoming matches," the statement said. 

The UAF wished the defender a speedy and successful recovery. 

Update

On Friday, October 2, Ukraine will face Northern Ireland in a nominally home match as part of the third round of the Nations League.

During a press conference, head coach Andrea Maldera stated that Vitaliy Mykolenko would not help the national team in its third-round Nations League match against Northern Ireland. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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