Prosecutors have submitted an indictment to the court against former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, his deputy, acting chief of the capital's police, and chief of the capital's public safety police. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

As the investigation revealed, these top officials of law enforcement agencies organized the use of violence and illegal detentions of protesters in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Sumy.

The former minister and his deputy, from November 2013 to February 2014, developed a criminal plan to impede protests. They involved former heads of the capital's and Cherkasy and Sumy regional police units in its implementation, who organized the commission of illegal actions by their subordinates against protesters.

They illegally detained 117 citizens, used violence against them, and inflicted bodily injuries on the victims. The detainees were taken to district police departments, where investigators, based on falsified documents, brought innocent people to criminal responsibility.

The defendants' actions are classified under Part 2 of Art. 28, Art. 340, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 365, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 371 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For the organization of these crimes in Cherkasy and Sumy, indictments against the former police chiefs of these regions are already under consideration in the courts.

The former head of the Kyiv police will be tried for collaborative activities – voluntarily taking a position in 2023 in the illegally formed "security agencies" of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Since the accused have been hiding from law enforcement agencies in the territory of the aggressor state for a long time, a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) has been conducted against them.

Recall

The jury court with the participation of two professional judges of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in the case of the so-called "titushky" on Maidan found Serhiy Kostenko, Oleh Haban, and Hennadiy Pohrebnyi guilty of illegal obstruction of protest actions. At the same time, they were acquitted of intentional homicides and infliction of moderately severe bodily injuries. The Office of the Prosecutor General disagrees with this decision and will file an appeal.

