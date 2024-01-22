"Magyar explained the basic principles of the approach to mobilization to the new unit

The commander of the Aerial Reconnaissance Unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Magyar"), spoke about recruitment to a new separate full-complex strike unit that would become a prototype for cloning in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the competent mobilization, the selection will be carried out exclusively by specialties and the mobilized will not change their occupation in the future, "Magyar" guaranteed, reports UNN.

"The principles of the unit are based on three pillars around the main idea. The most valuable asset of the unit is its people, its soldiers, whose life-saving, training and equipment are the number one priority. And these three pillars are three competencies: competent mobilization, competent support and competent management. I will elaborate on each of the three competencies, but I will add one thing: we are moving towards an autonomous model of a full-complex strike unit - detection, destruction, electronic intelligence, electronic warfare. This unit should become a prototype for cloning," Magyar said in his address.

According to him, the formation of the headquarters will require qualified military personnel in a number of areas, with experience in combat operations and running a separate military unit. To form an army of pilots, the unit will focus on mobilizing civilian Ukrainian boys and girls.

"Magyar noted that, based on the principle of competent mobilization, which will be the basis for recruitment to the newly created separate battalion of Marine Corps unmanned aerial systems, Magyar's Birds, a large number of civilians will be invited to work exclusively in their specialty. "We will teach you to fly, we will teach you to decrypt. We will teach you how to analyze the situation, coordinate actions and keep the necessary records for mobile action. We do not need pilots who will take up arms tomorrow and start shooting. Of course, you will undergo general military training on the basis of our unit and the relevant training center. But I guarantee that everyone who is mobilized to our unit will be used exclusively for their professional qualifications, which will be the basis for their selection," he emphasized.

"Magyar added that there is currently a need for a wide range of ordinary civilian professions, including auditors.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, Magyar noted that there is a need to create units whose dominance in terms of means of striking is now obvious at the front. According to him, it is about the dominance of unmanned aerial vehicles and the need for the use of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence.

"Three key areas: Strike aerial activities with all its related activities - deep reconnaissance, strip patrol reconnaissance, strike drones, attack copters, strike wings and all other flying types of unmanned aerial systems - this is one column, The second column is electronic intelligence - we need to understand and control what is happening in the airspace of these unmanned aerial vehicles on the part of the enemy, and the third column is to strike them, and this requires electronic warfare. We are combining these three areas in this separate unit - a separate military unit has been created under the Marine Corps, and it is being formed on the basis of the former unit of the "Magyars Birds", which is growing as needed," he said.

"Magyar added that a large number of professions to work on these facilities can be obtained by civilians who are waiting for competent mobilization. "When they are explained that you will be taken directly to the area where your competence is the most promising as a result of the assessment of your abilities, you will work in this area, doing analytics, electronic intelligence, using electronic warfare and everything else that is included in this complex," he said.

According to him, such mobilization is necessary to avoid dragging practicing military personnel who are currently successfully operating drones in other brigades to the special forces. This may reduce the combat capability of these units

More than a thousand applications have already been received in the two days since the call for applications was announced, Magyar reported.

He also explained why they are looking for auditors. "The military and finance are not related. Financial control and prevention of abuse should be handled by professionals. From the accounting point of view, these are accountants, but why not add internal audit as well, why do we use it in state-owned enterprises, in private businesses, in other sectors of the economy - but we do not implement it at the level of military units. It is not difficult," said Magyar.

According to him, a large number of civilians who have experience in this activity can join. As a result, they will become military personnel, mobilized, some of them will sign contracts and serve as part of their professional skills - transparency, competent approaches to the use of funds, savings, and so on.

"Magyar clarified that there is no time limit for recruitment to the new separate unit, as it cannot be created overnight. According to him, the active phase of accepting applications will last several weeks. He added that the concentration of applications from the civilian population (more than 50% of the total) indicates that people are interested in competent mobilization.

"A circumstance that needs to be taken into account is that the unit does not go to the rear for coordination. The unit was, is and remains engaged in combat missions on the left bank bridgehead and, of course, only part of its efforts are directed to the selection of fighters, to increase the number of personnel, their transfer, mobilization and so on," he clarified.

At the same time, according to Magyar, the training of electronic intelligence (EW) crews of other units will not stop. This applies to drones, including fpv, electronic intelligence, which is now proving to be a good tool, and manages to detect and stop the penetration of enemy fpv drones by the thousands in a particular sector.

"We will continue to do this on an ongoing basis. Of course, we will not call ourselves a training center, but we will do it in an accessible way," he said.

By the way, if you would like to join the Magyar Birds unit, you can fill out the application form here.