Made slaves in a pseudo-rehabilitation center: law enforcement officers detained 5 "slave owners" in Odesa

The activity of a strictly isolated facility in the private sector of one of Odesa's districts, where people were held against their will, has been terminated. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants set up a pseudo-rehabilitation center in the private sector of one of Odesa's districts for the alleged treatment of alcohol and drug addicts.

In reality, it was a facility with strict isolation, where people were held against their will, without medical permits and proper professional assistance.

The prosecutor's office reports who turned out to be the organizer of the scheme:

This is a resident of Kharkiv who involved several acquaintances in criminal activity. He used a controlled public organization to cover up the activities of the "center."

What did the proposed "restoration of health and working capacity" entail?

The organizers created conditions of total control:

forced labor;

sleep deprivation;

dousing with cold water;

writing religious texts;

punishment for violating internal rules;

as well as - collective responsibility.

Within the framework of the investigation, dozens of such cases were recorded, including those involving five minors who were released during searches.

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the organizer and 4 members of the criminal group were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

unlawful deprivation of liberty, kidnapping, committed for mercenary motives;

committed over a long period, committed by an organized group.

The suspects were remanded in custody.

