In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron has changed the paradigm of support for Ukraine - Estonian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 97734 views

Macron's statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine shows that Western leaders have realized the importance of Ukraine's victory.

Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine shows that Western decision-makers have realized the importance of Ukraine's victory. As UNN reports, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkna wrote about this in a column for ERR.

Details

He writes that russia is trying to take away Ukraine's independence and that is why the stakes in the war are extremely high.

We promised Ukraine a lot, including support until it won. Ukraine is now able to defend itself on the military front and repel the aggressor's attacks, but it is not able to regain what the aggressor has stolen from it to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukraine needs ammunition, weapons and other equipment to defend itself and the rest of Europe

- writes Margus Tsakhkna.

He writes that Western politicians should be bolder in their actions because russia's desires have not changed.

If russia wins, it will not stop with Ukraine and will knock on NATO's door to change the structure of European security. Nothing less than our freedom is at stake

- he wrote.

In his opinion, in order to stop russia and force it to return to internationally recognized borders, it is necessary to start by fulfilling the promises already made, in particular, to transfer one million shells to Ukraine. He also referred to Macron's statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as bold and ambitious actions.

Macron's statement that he might consider sending troops to Ukraine was a paradigm shift. It shows that the importance of Ukraine's victory has reached Western decision-makers, and they are willing to do more

- the Estonian minister emphasized.

He adds that although there is no political consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, this could change the attitude of some countries to immediate military assistance to Ukraine, as it is an easier solution than direct intervention. He also notes that on the issue of ammunition, the principle that it should come only from the European defense industry has been abolished.

For four years Estonia will allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for military support of Ukraine - Kallas27.02.24, 15:54 • 24104 views

He emphasizes that European countries can follow the examples of the Czech Republic, which has reviewed the possibilities of the world market to help Ukraine, and Denmark, which has sent all its ammunition stocks to Ukraine.

russia must receive a clear signal that there will be no flexibility or return to normal relations until Ukraine wins and the damage caused to Ukraine is compensated. By our actions, we must show that time is running out not for Ukraine, Europe and the entire democratic world, but for the aggressor

- He summarized.

Javelin and ammunition: Estonia hands over new aid package to Ukraine03.02.24, 16:24 • 68921 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
Czech Republic
Europe
Ukraine
