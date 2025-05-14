Macron announced the expansion of France's "nuclear umbrella", but pointed out an important nuance

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday evening that negotiations are underway to expand France's "nuclear umbrella," but said Paris would "not pay for the security of others." UNN writes about this with reference to Euraactiv.

Details

Starting a two-hour television debate devoted mainly to internal French politics, Emmanuel Macron initially confirmed that new sanctions would be imposed against Russia "in coordination with the United States" if Moscow "confirms" its violation of the ceasefire agreement proposed by the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, who visited Ukraine last weekend.

The French President explained that "the President of the European Commission is negotiating with the United States" to increase Western pressure on Moscow.

Macron also confirmed that European countries will "continue to invest" in strengthening the Ukrainian army - the only force capable of defending the country. At the same time, Western troops may be deployed in Ukraine, but "far from the front line," to deter any further Russian invasion after a potential peace agreement.

Regarding the extension of French nuclear deterrence to other European countries, Macron stressed - as he did a few days earlier with Polish President Donald Tusk - that "the European dimension of nuclear deterrence has always existed," but it should not be made explicit "in order to maintain strategic ambiguity."

While negotiations with allied countries are ongoing, the President stressed that "France will not pay for the security of others." Paris is reportedly considering increasing its nuclear arsenal, albeit "without provoking a third world war," Macron assured.

Addition

France will purchase more Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault than planned, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday during a speech at a military base in the east of the country.