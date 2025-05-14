Macron announced the expansion of France's "nuclear umbrella", but pointed out an important nuance

$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12242 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52490 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34590 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104055 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81229 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91708 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86365 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180329 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73692 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180561 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52534 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104092 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83387 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180338 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180570 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1188 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36352 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96547 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95421 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95844 views
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Macron announced the expansion of France's "nuclear umbrella", but pointed out an important nuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The French President confirmed negotiations on expanding the "nuclear umbrella". He stressed that Paris will not pay for the security of other countries.

Macron announced the expansion of France's "nuclear umbrella", but pointed out an important nuance

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday evening that negotiations are underway to expand France's "nuclear umbrella," but said Paris would "not pay for the security of others." UNN writes about this with reference to Euraactiv.

Details

Starting a two-hour television debate devoted mainly to internal French politics, Emmanuel Macron initially confirmed that new sanctions would be imposed against Russia "in coordination with the United States" if Moscow "confirms" its violation of the ceasefire agreement proposed by the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, who visited Ukraine last weekend.

The French President explained that "the President of the European Commission is negotiating with the United States" to increase Western pressure on Moscow.

Macron also confirmed that European countries will "continue to invest" in strengthening the Ukrainian army - the only force capable of defending the country. At the same time, Western troops may be deployed in Ukraine, but "far from the front line," to deter any further Russian invasion after a potential peace agreement.

Regarding the extension of French nuclear deterrence to other European countries, Macron stressed - as he did a few days earlier with Polish President Donald Tusk - that "the European dimension of nuclear deterrence has always existed," but it should not be made explicit "in order to maintain strategic ambiguity."

While negotiations with allied countries are ongoing, the President stressed that "France will not pay for the security of others." Paris is reportedly considering increasing its nuclear arsenal, albeit "without provoking a third world war," Macron assured.

Addition

France will purchase more Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault than planned, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday during a speech at a military base in the east of the country.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Dassault Rafale
European Commission
Emmanuel Macron
France
Donald Tusk
United States
Poland
Brent
$66.30
Bitcoin
$103,913.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,237.05
Ethereum
$2,674.87