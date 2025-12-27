Macaulay Culkin's children don't know their father played Kevin in "Home Alone"

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 6514 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 18787 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 19457 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 25831 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 39906 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25103 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19960 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19183 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20994 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44978 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.4m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 11918 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 17547 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 9068 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhotoDecember 26, 03:38 PM • 30813 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 11814 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 11862 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 18787 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 17584 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 39906 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44978 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Viktor Liashko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Venezuela
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 11866 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 7768 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 9114 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 11943 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 26874 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Brent Crude
Social network

Macaulay Culkin's children don't know their father played Kevin in "Home Alone"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The sons of American actor Macaulay Culkin are fans of the movie "Home Alone." However, they don't yet know that their father played the role of Kevin McCallister.

Macaulay Culkin's children don't know their father played Kevin in "Home Alone"

The young sons of American actor Macaulay Culkin are delighted with the movie "Home Alone," but they still don't know that Kevin, the younger McCallister, was played by their dad. This is reported by Der Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

The actor's sons, 4-year-old Dakota and 3-year-old Carson, watch the film about the incredible adventures of a boy named Kevin as an ordinary fairy tale.

According to Macaulay Culkin, the little ones have no idea who they are seeing on screen. The actor said that he deliberately does not reveal his secret and plans to "preserve the magic" for as long as possible.

However, the secret almost came out. The children were looking at an old family photo, and one of the sons asked who the boy was, saying he looked like Kevin. Macaulay Culkin quickly changed the subject and pointed to a photo of an aunt

- the post says.

It is noted that another time a dangerous situation arose during a conversation with a cousin: she said she wanted to watch "Kevin," pointed at Culkin, and declared, "You are Kevin." The actor immediately made it clear that it was better not to continue this topic.

Culkin says he plans to reveal the truth himself - when the children watch the movie and come to him with curious and surprised eyes. Then he will simply say, "Yes. That was me. Always."

Recall

Chris Columbus, who directed the cult Christmas movie "Home Alone," broke years of silence and finally revealed where Kevin McCallister's parents got the money for their beautiful and huge mansion and why he chose Macaulay Culkin out of more than 300 child actors.

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays19.12.25, 18:00 • 43486 views

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
New Year
Film