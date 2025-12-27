Macaulay Culkin's children don't know their father played Kevin in "Home Alone"

The young sons of American actor Macaulay Culkin are delighted with the movie "Home Alone," but they still don't know that Kevin, the younger McCallister, was played by their dad. This is reported by Der Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

The actor's sons, 4-year-old Dakota and 3-year-old Carson, watch the film about the incredible adventures of a boy named Kevin as an ordinary fairy tale.

According to Macaulay Culkin, the little ones have no idea who they are seeing on screen. The actor said that he deliberately does not reveal his secret and plans to "preserve the magic" for as long as possible.

However, the secret almost came out. The children were looking at an old family photo, and one of the sons asked who the boy was, saying he looked like Kevin. Macaulay Culkin quickly changed the subject and pointed to a photo of an aunt - the post says.

It is noted that another time a dangerous situation arose during a conversation with a cousin: she said she wanted to watch "Kevin," pointed at Culkin, and declared, "You are Kevin." The actor immediately made it clear that it was better not to continue this topic.

Culkin says he plans to reveal the truth himself - when the children watch the movie and come to him with curious and surprised eyes. Then he will simply say, "Yes. That was me. Always."

Recall

Chris Columbus, who directed the cult Christmas movie "Home Alone," broke years of silence and finally revealed where Kevin McCallister's parents got the money for their beautiful and huge mansion and why he chose Macaulay Culkin out of more than 300 child actors.

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays