Lysogor on the situation in Luhansk region: the enemy has increased shelling

the Russians have increased the number of attacks and are hitting employees of the Luhansk RMA. The situation is tense, but there are still 48 people who refuse to evacuate.

This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Belogorovka, where fighting is constantly taking place, is no longer habitable, it is completely destroyed. Where people remain, the situation is difficult, the enemy has increased shelling Lysogor says.

he says that Russians continue to live, including RMA employees, security guards who travel along logistics routes. As of this morning, 48 people remained in the Luhansk region, now 3 of them have left to resolve the issue of pensions, and the rest refuse to leave their homes."We are now telling them not to return," he added.

The enemy actively moves forces and increases the number of attacks from.