LVMH shares plunged over 8% amid doubts about recovery in the luxury goods segment

Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 9508 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 14029 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 20989 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 25763 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 25439 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 24446 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27453 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44957 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57875 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oil
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 79961 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 77984 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
LVMH shares plunged over 8% amid doubts about recovery in the luxury goods segment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

LVMH shares fell 8.2% as investors' hopes for a rapid recovery in demand for luxury goods were dashed. The market is concerned about slow sales in the Chinese market and cautious forecasts from CEO Bernard Arnault.

LVMH shares plunged over 8% amid doubts about recovery in the luxury goods segment
facebook.com/lvmh

LVMH shares fell sharply on Wednesday, as fourth-quarter results dashed investors' hopes for a quick recovery in luxury demand, and the market was concerned about slow sales in the critical Chinese market and cautious forecasts from CEO Bernard Arnault, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The group's shares fell by as much as 8.2%, losing 24 billion euros ($28.76 billion) from its market capitalization at one point. By 11:00 GMT (13:00 Kyiv time), the shares were trading down 6.4%.

The world's largest luxury conglomerate, owner of brands from Louis Vuitton to Tiffany and Moet & Chandon champagne, is an indicator for the industry, and the move also dragged down shares of Gucci owner Kering, Moncler and Hermes by 2-5%.

"If a key market leader is a little more cautious for next year, it certainly casts a shadow over the luxury goods segment in general," said Barclays analyst Carole Madjo.

The French group said sales in China - a key market for LVMH and a major growth driver for the broader luxury segment - grew this quarter. But investors expected more after optimistic comments on China from Richemont and Burberry earlier this month.

While LVMH does not provide data on China as a separate market, Asia, excluding Japan, accounted for 26% of its revenues last year. But sales in the region grew by only 1% in the fourth quarter at constant exchange rates.

LVMH's return to growth in the region in the third quarter sparked hopes that the prolonged downturn in luxury goods was coming to an end, leading to a massive rally in luxury stocks in October.

However, Morningstar analyst Elena Sokolova said that the optimism that fueled this growth is now facing a more complex reality.

"Investors are just starting to worry that to maintain the valuations they reached from mid-2025, a recovery is needed. And it doesn't look like that's going to happen anytime soon," she said.

Christopher Rossbach, portfolio manager at J. Stern & Co, which owns LVMH shares, said he considered the share price drop an overreaction.

"We remain confident that LVMH's recovery will continue throughout 2026, supported by creative renewal, new retail initiatives and growing consumer demand, especially from China," he said.

CEO Arnault struck a cautious tone at a press conference after the results were released on Tuesday and said LVMH would continue to limit its spending this year.

"Given the ongoing geopolitical crises, economic uncertainty and the policies of some states, including our own, which are quite anti-business... there are reasons for caution," he said.

Sales in LVMH's key fashion and leather goods division, which generates the bulk of its profits, fell 3% at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter, a key period for purchases.

Madjo from Barclays said investors had hoped the division would exceed expectations.

UBS estimates that Chinese buyers, including tourists abroad, account for almost a third of sales in LVMH's fashion and leather goods segment.

The company's operating margin for the year decreased to 22% from 23.1% in 2024, driven by a combination of US tariffs, a weak dollar and slowing demand.

CFO Cécile Cabanis said further sales growth would be needed to restore margins.

"We need growth, so we will focus on restoring growth and continue to control our costs," she said at a press conference.

Analysts also noted that a sharp 9% decline in revenue in LVMH's wines and spirits group is a concern, despite the fact that this business accounts for only 6.6% of total revenue.

Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne: what's the reason?20.01.26, 10:42 • 3038 views

Julia Shramko

