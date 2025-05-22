Lviv region, Odesa region and Kyiv region: the leaders in the number of illegal gas stations have been named
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2025, 428 gas stations with signs of illegal activity were recorded in Ukraine. Most of them are in Lviv, Odesa, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
In the first half of 2025, there are 428 gas stations with signs of illegal activity in Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, reports UNN.
Details
As of May 2025, the number of gas stations with signs of illegal activity in Ukraine is 428 objects
According to the information, almost 60% of all illegal gas stations operate in five regions - Lviv, Odessa, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions:
- Lviv region - 87 gas stations (20%);
- Odesa region - 47 gas stations (11%);
- Kyiv region and Kyiv - 44 gas stations (10%);
- Ivano-Frankivsk region - 34 gas stations (8%);
- Dnipropetrovsk region - 29 gas stations (7%).
More than 56% of the 428 detected objects are in only five regions - this indicates a chronic regional concentration of the problem
The most electric vehicles in April were purchased in the Lviv region and Kyiv: regional bestsellers announced 14.05.25, 09:23 • 4242 views