11:25 AM • 2642 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6704 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6316 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6230 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5802 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30525 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22247 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23211 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28416 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30519 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 57306 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 101484 views
Lviv doctors saved an infant with a heart defect that occurs in only 0.5% of cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

In Lviv, doctors saved infant Karolina with a rare heart defect that occurs in only 0.5% of cases. After a series of operations, including a 10-hour radical correction on an ECMO machine during coronavirus pneumonia, the child is already home with a normal heartbeat.

Lviv doctors saved an infant with a heart defect that occurs in only 0.5% of cases

In Lviv, doctors saved baby Karolina, who had a rare and extremely complex heart defect that occurs in only 0.5% of cases. After a series of highly complex operations, including a 10-hour radical correction on an ECMO machine during coronavirus pneumonia, the child is now home with a normal heartbeat and saturation. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

Little Karolina from Lviv was born with a rare and extremely complex heart defect – transposition of the great arteries. This is when the main arterial vessels are swapped, and the two circulatory systems work disconnectedly.

Her mother, Maria, learned about her baby's diagnosis when she was 24 weeks pregnant. And later, doctors discovered another complication: a stenosed, or narrowed, pulmonary artery valve. Such a combination of defects is extremely rare and occurs in only 0.5% of all cases of transposition of the great arteries.

Since St. Nicholas Children's Hospital has its own maternity ward and the only Children's Cardiac Surgery Center in the western regions, Maria decided to give birth here. And immediately after birth, little Karolina was taken to the cardiac surgery department.

In the first days of her life, a vascular shunt was implanted – a replacement for the Botallo's duct, and a balloon atrial septostomy was performed for better blood mixing and stabilization of her condition. This first stage was meant to buy the baby time so that she could grow a little before radical correction.

US and UK surgeons performed the first transatlantic robotic thrombectomy10.11.25, 14:33 • 5087 views

At 6 months, the baby underwent the next operation. Since the left ventricle of the heart was not sufficiently trained, it had to be prepared for a heavy load. So, cardiac surgeons reduced the opening between the atria. This intervention predictably led to a more severe condition for the child, but it was a conscious and weighed decision by the doctors.

This was done so that the left ventricle of the heart could cope with the necessary blood volume in the future. But on the other hand, there were "trade-offs": if you make this opening smaller, the saturation will be lower and will drop from 80% to, say, 60-70%, and it will be even harder for the body to "breathe." But there was no other way to prepare for full correction.

- explains Oleksandr Yachnik, head of the cardiac surgery department.

The operation was successful, and oxygen saturation levels predictably dropped. And in this particularly vulnerable period, on the 6th day after the intervention, Karolina contracted coronavirus. Pneumonia developed. For a child with chronic hypoxia, this was a very severe blow. Saturation critically dropped to 30%. Doctors barely managed to connect the little patient to ECMO – a device that replaces the work of the heart and lungs. Karolina was on it for 2 weeks, and she was transported directly to the operating room on ECMO for the decisive operation.

The highly complex intervention for radical correction of transposition of the great arteries, called the "Nikaidoh operation," lasted 10 hours. Oleksandr Yachnik completely "reconstructed" the baby's heart so that it would work as nature intended.

This was an extremely complex clinical case. To successfully perform ECMO on a child with uncorrected transposition, and even with coronavirus pneumonia, is a fundamental success in the world of cardiac surgery.

- summarizes the head of the cardiac surgery department.

Doctors add that Karolina is already home today. Her saturation is normal, and her heart is working properly. Although the valve will still need to be changed as the child grows, she will not have significant life limitations.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth
Lviv