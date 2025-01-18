Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv resumes operation after enemy attack

The Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv has resumed operations after being damaged in an enemy attack on January 18. This was reported by KCSA, UNN wrote.

Details

"Lukyanivska metro station has resumed operations. After the damage caused by enemy shelling, the station is welcoming passengers again," the statement reads.

The entrance and exit are open in the direction of the Kvadrat shopping center, while the exit in the direction of Yuriy Illienko Street is temporarily closed.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that three people were killed in the morning attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv by Russian Federation. A shopping center, Lukyanivska metro station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.