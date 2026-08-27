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Lukashenko departed for the Russian Federation on a "working visit"; a meeting with Putin is scheduled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Lukashenko departed for Russia for talks with Putin on "cooperation and security." With Mishustin, he will discuss trade, investment and joint projects.

Lukashenko departed for the Russian Federation on a "working visit"; a meeting with Putin is scheduled

Russian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has embarked on a working visit to Russia, with talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin scheduled, UNN reports, citing BELTA.

Details

According to media reports, Lukashenko's visit program includes talks with Putin. The Belarusian dictator will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation. The leaders of Belarus and Russia will also "exchange views on current issues on the regional and international agenda, and security matters."

Kremlin stated that the CIA director visited Moscow for contacts between security services26.08.26, 09:00 • 6252 views

Lukashenko will also meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The focus will be on practical issues concerning the development of Belarusian-Russian trade, economic and investment cooperation, and the implementation of cooperation projects.

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