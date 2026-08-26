Lukashenko announced a surprise readiness check of Belarusian troops

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko ordered a snap combat-readiness inspection of the country's armed forces, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence reported on August 25, UNN writes.

Details

The Belarusian Ministry of Defence reported on a "combat-readiness inspection of the armed forces on the president's instructions."

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said that, as part of the inspection, one of the brigades would leave its permanent deployment location and carry out a number of tasks. "After the inspection measures, when the brigade is brought to the 'full' combat-readiness level, it will leave its permanent deployment point and carry out a number of tasks. We will not talk about them for now. Everything depends on the decisions to be made by the leadership of the armed forces, the General Staff and the military units," Volfovich said.

At the same time, Volfovich noted that "special attention will be paid to the use of modern methods of fire engagement and their control, taking into account the experience of military conflicts in Ukraine and Iran."

According to him, the purpose of the exercise is "to check the readiness of formations and military units to conduct combat operations under modern conditions." Volfovich also urged people not to worry that "something supernatural is happening."

In Belarus, a railway for military trains is being built in a region bordering Ukraine - media