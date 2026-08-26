In Belarus, a railway for military trains is being built in a region bordering Ukraine - media

In Belarus's Gomel Region, which borders Ukraine, railway infrastructure capable of receiving military trains is being built near the village of Yakimivka, Belarusian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this became known from design documentation obtained by the "Community of Belarusian Railway Workers." It confirms that separate railway infrastructure is being designed for the facility officially named "Construction of a Training Ground in the Gomel Region."

The client is the "Military Design Institute." The project provides for a separate access track capable of accommodating up to 60 railcars, as well as a freight platform with a ramp for unloading wheeled and tracked equipment.

The exact location of the new training ground is not yet known.

Since the end of 2023, large-scale construction of a new military base has been underway near Gomel, where the 37th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Belarus's Special Operations Forces will likely be deployed, the publication writes.

As the publication writes, "Alexander Lukashenko's government established this brigade in 2025 to 'strengthen the southern sector'—allegedly to protect against threats from Ukraine. The eastern part of the new facility is marked on Belarus's state cadastral maps as a 'military camp,' while the western part is marked as a 'training and tactical field.'"

In June 2026, the media reported the completion of construction of some of the facilities at the new military camp. Construction of the railway tracks is currently underway, the publication notes.

Russian "Band­erole" crashed in Belarus - media