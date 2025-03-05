Lukashenko is ready to organize negotiations between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Lukashenko announced his readiness to hold talks on ending the war with Zelensky, Trump, and Putin in Minsk.
Belarussian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, stated that Minsk is ready to organize negotiations to end the war in Ukraine between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of the United States Donald Trump, and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko made this statement in an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal, reports UNN.
Details
"We should not 'bend' Zelensky now, no matter what he is. We need to convince, negotiate with Zelensky, because a large part of Ukrainian society stands behind him. Therefore, we need to negotiate. If you want - come. Here, it's only 200 kilometers from the Belarusian border to Kyiv. Half an hour by plane. Come. We will sit here. Calmly, without noise, without shouting, we will agree. So pass this on to Trump: I am waiting for him here together with Putin and Zelensky. We will sit down and calmly agree. If you want to negotiate," said Lukashenko.
He added that he considers Trump "a more independent president than his predecessor Joe Biden."
"He, even if wrong, will make a decision. Biden did not make decisions himself. (...) A huge army was created that pushed Joe Biden in a certain direction," noted Lukashenko.
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on natural resources.