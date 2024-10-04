Lukashenka admits that Belarus shoots down Russian “chessmen”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has admitted that drones from Russia have flown into the country. He also emphasized that his country shoots down any UAVs. Lukashenka said this in a commentary to the Belarusian media, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking about the use of drones, Alexander Lukashenko noted that this weapon is no longer a novelty.

According to him, today both Ukraine and Russia are buying a huge number of UAVs, but an equally important issue is how to learn to fly them. However, in inexperienced hands and after being hit by electronic warfare, drones lose their orientation.

According to Lukashenko, they flew to Belarus.

There have been several such cases (of UAV overflights - ed.) from both Russia and Ukraine. We shoot down a lot. We do not look at whether it is Russian or Ukrainian (equipment - ed.) - said the Belarusian president.

Addendum

Earlier UNN wrote that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told how during the flight his helicopter was near the drones. Lukashenko suggested that the drones were flying low to avoid detection by Ukrainian electronic means.

Recall

On October 3, several Russian Shahed drones flew into the territory of Belarus during the attack on Ukraine. At the same time, a helicopter with a Lukashenka was spotted flying south over Belarus.