Luhansk oil depot damaged in attack on Luhansk oil depot - rosmedia

As a result of a strike by two ATACMS missiles on an oil depot in occupied Luhansk, the location of the special police of the "LPR" at 3 Raketny Lane was also damaged. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian media, on May 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked with two ATACMS missiles in occupied Luhansk. In addition to the oil depot, the strike also damaged the location of the special police of the "LPR" at 3 Raketny Lane.

"Shrapnel damaged three official UAZ Patriot vehicles and one personal car of an Interior Ministry employee. The entrance gate, facade and windows of the building were also damaged during the shelling," the media reported.

Recall

On May 7, 2024, explosions were heard in Luhansk. The invaders announced an "arrival" at a local oil depot, blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allegedly struck with ATACMS missiles.

There has been no official statement from the Defense Forces regarding Ukraine's involvement in the Luhansk explosions.

Satellite photos taken after the attack on the oil depot in Luhansk confirm the damage to the occupiers' enterprise.