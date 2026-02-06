$43.140.03
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
"Lowering the marriage age to 14": Stefanchuk stated that this norm will not be in the legislation

Kyiv • UNN

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk clarified the situation regarding the draft law on the alleged lowering of the marriage age to 14. The norm was removed from the draft due to ambiguous public perception.

"Lowering the marriage age to 14": Stefanchuk stated that this norm will not be in the legislation

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, clarified the situation regarding the draft law with an alleged clause on lowering the marriage age to 14, stating that the draft law contained a norm with a different wording, but it has also been removed from the draft, writes UNN.

Criticism is spreading online regarding a provision in one of the articles of the draft law concerning the alleged lowering of the marriage age to 14. I will start by saying that this is not true. The draft law provided for a norm according to which, in the event of the birth of a child to a person who has reached 14 years of age, or her pregnancy, marriage may be permitted exclusively by a court decision.

- Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He clarified: "Regarding this norm - it certainly does not have an encouraging character to enter into marriage from the age of 14." "It is protective - to protect the interests of a newborn child," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted.

According to him, that is why a number of restrictions are provided:

  • first - the fact of the birth of a child to a person who has reached 14 years of age, or her pregnancy;
    • second - the existence of a court decision.

      "This, in the opinion of the project's authors, was supposed to ensure what the world calls taking into account the best interests of the child: so that a newborn child, regardless of the circumstances that she did not create, would have a chance to grow up in a full-fledged, loving family, and not be left without a father or mother. The legal arguments here are unambiguous," the parliament speaker pointed out.

      At the same time, the working group sees that society perceives this norm ambiguously. Therefore, we decided - based on the results of discussions - to remove this norm from the project and leave the current one. To summarize. This norm will not be in the project.

      - Stefanchuk reported.

      "We cannot make the other 1949 articles of a large and fundamental draft law dependent on the perception or non-perception of the provisions of one article. I thank everyone for their concern and discussion," Stefanchuk said.

      Julia Shramko

