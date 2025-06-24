London to build Queen Elizabeth II memorial with tiara-shaped bridge

A national memorial in honor of Queen Elizabeth II will be erected in the center of the British capital. The complex will include a bridge inspired by the shape of her wedding tiara, statues of the monarch and Prince Philip, memorial gardens, and new gates, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The memorial will be located in St. James's Park, near Buckingham Palace.

The late Queen's former private secretary, now Chairman of the memorial committee, Lord Robert Janvrin, is convinced that the Queen would have liked this location.

I think she might have liked this place. From the room where she often sat painting, you can see the bridge – he said.

The architectural competition was won by Lord Norman Foster's team. He emphasized that their approach takes into account the environmental features of the area.

We respect the biodiversity and nature of that part of the park, which is teeming with wildlife – said Lord Foster.

The architect explained that the main figurative element was the monarch's wedding tiara.

The bridge is light. It can be floated down the Thames, it can be built overnight. The old bridge can be removed. It is translucent, a very light touch to the landscape – noted Lord Foster.

The project includes a separate statue of the Queen, a joint monument to Elizabeth II and her husband, and gates named after Prince Philip. According to the architect, this concept is intended to symbolize their unity.

We showed them together, and, in a way, there was this inseparable quality that we sought to convey – stated Lord Foster.

He also noted that the sculptural images have not yet been finally approved, but currently, the option of a figure of the Queen on horseback is being considered.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden called the memorial an important state project.

It is a beautiful monument to the life and legacy of public service of the late Queen, which will provide a space for reflection and honoring our longest-reigning monarch for centuries – he said.

The memorial will consist of several thematic levels.

The different layers of the memorial will testify to the richness, complexity, and many different dimensions of her reign – said Lord Norman Foster.

Addition

The final completion date has not yet been determined. The cost of the memorial, according to preliminary estimates, could range from £23 million to £46 million. The complex also includes a redesign of St. James's Park: a bridge, two gardens, two new gates, and sculptures.

