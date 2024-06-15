Lloyd Austin comments on Putin's "peace plan"

Vladimir Putin is not in a position to make demands on Ukraine to end the war, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters at NATO headquarters, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Earlier on Friday, Putin said that Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agrees to give up its NATO ambitions, give up all four regions claimed by Moscow, and demilitarize.

He is not in a position to dictate to Ukraine what it should do to establish peace US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Ukraine claims that peace can only be based on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

During this unjust and unprovoked invasion, hundreds of thousands of soldiers were wounded and killed. He could end it today if he chose to do so. And we urge him to do so and leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

