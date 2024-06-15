ukenru
Lloyd Austin comments on Putin's "peace plan"

Lloyd Austin comments on Putin's "peace plan"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106036 views

Putin demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO membership ambitions, cede territory, and demilitarize to end the war, but the United States rejects Putin's right to dictate the terms of peace.

Vladimir Putin is not in a position to make demands on Ukraine to end the war, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters at NATO headquarters, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Earlier on Friday, Putin said that Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agrees to give up its NATO ambitions, give up all four regions claimed by Moscow, and demilitarize.

He is not in a position to dictate to Ukraine what it should do to establish peace

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Ukraine claims that peace can only be based on the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

During this unjust and unprovoked invasion, hundreds of thousands of soldiers were wounded and killed. He could end it today if he chose to do so. And we urge him to do so and leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

"Offensive to common sense": the OP responds to Putin's statements on peace talks

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
reutersReuters
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

