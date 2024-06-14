ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Offensive to common sense": the OP responds to Putin's statements on peace talks

"Offensive to common sense": the OP responds to Putin's statements on peace talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112579 views

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, emphasizes that the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding possible negotiations with Ukraine are "a standard set of aggressor's tools.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about possible negotiations with Ukraine are "a standard set of aggressor's words". This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details 

Podolyak explained that Putin did not voice any new proposals, and all the statements had already been made before, and not  times. According to him, the content of the latest proposals "speaks volumes about the incapacity of the current Russian leadership to adequately assess realities.

By item, the "offer of the Russian Federation" looks like this: 

1. Give us your territories. 

2. Give up your sovereignty and your subjectivity. 

3. Leave yourself unprotected (no alliance memberships). 

4. Lift (together with Western countries) all sanctions in full and immediately so that we can fill our military economy and invest more in information provocations around the world. 

And most importantly. 5. Let's immediately record Russia's "non/loss" at the expense of Ukraine," explained the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office.

He emphasized that Putin's words contain no novelty, no real peace proposals and no desire to end the war. Instead, Podoliak is sure, these statements indicate that Russia does not want to pay for this war and continue it in new formats.

Therefore, I repeat, get rid of illusions and stop taking seriously the "proposals of the Russian Federation" that are offensive to common sense," the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office summarized.

Context 
Putin said in his speech on June 14 that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but for this Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

